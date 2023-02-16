UH baseball alumnus spotlight: Corey Julks

With baseball season here, it is time to take a look at former Houston outfielder Corey Julks (2015-17) strong 2022 season with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Houston Astros’ Triple-A team.

Julks showed immense power this past season, becoming the first player in Space Cowboys history to reach the 30-homer mark in a single season with 31 bombs in 2022. Not only that, but the Astros prospect also showed off his talent to steal bases, swiping up stolen bags to become the only player in Space Cowboys history to get the 20-20 season in terms of homers and stolen bases.

Overall, the 6-foot-1-inch outfielder hit for a .270 average, driving in 89 runs.

Julks was quick to acknowledge the support of the Astros staff and organization in helping him improve.

“I just want to say that the Astros have done a fantastic job of helping me throughout my career, the coaching staff and everything has been great, helping me each year,” Julks said. “I’ve just been trying to trust that process and work on that and it’s turning me into a better hitter.”

The 26-year-old had primarily played right field for the Space Cowboys but also was given opportunities to play in the infield for the first time such as third base this past season.

“It’s been nice,” Julks said. “I’ve had the whole offseason this past year to work on it, and spring training as well, so it’s been a journey, but as the season has gone on, I’ve definitely gotten better at it.”

Having joined the UH baseball program in 2015 as a freshman, Julks had one of the most notable late-season runs in Cougars’ history. He played an integral part in several postseason runs, including an American Athletic Conference title in 2015.

Julks consistently batted over .300 throughout his time as a Cougar as he ended his 2017 season with a .335 hitting average in 59 games. The two-time First-Team All-AAC outfielder gave lots of praise to the coaches during his time at UH.

“I had three years there and they were a great three years,” Julks said. “We were good each year, and also that coaching staff did a great job of developing players and getting them to the next level, so shout out to the Coogs for sure.”

The UH product hit his first career Triple-A home run on April 26th against Oklahoma City, a 421-foot blast in the ninth inning. Ever since then, he consistently was able to hit the long ball throughout 2022, even tallying a stretch of hitting 10 home runs in 17 games.

It has been quite the journey for the former eighth round pick in 2017, as the transition from college to the minor leagues has been a tough change for many baseball players.

Over time, Julks has viewed it in a positive way.

“It’s been nice. First year was quite an adjustment, but since then, each year getting more comfortable within the organization, so it’s been good, I’ve been loving it,” Julks said.

Even though Julks thrived as one of the best hitters on the Space Cowboys, that did not stop him from visiting his old stomping grounds at UH.

“I tend to go back there each offseason to do a little training or just to show face,” Julks said. “Always want to go back to my old places.”

Julks continues to have a strong connection to his alma mater given his success back in his days in the scarlet and white. Looking back on how the program has continued to develop, the Cougar alum praised the development the program has had in recent years.

“It’s (the program) been going up each year, and I’m just glad that I was able to make the program better,” Julks said. “So you always want to see it grow each year and now we’re in the Big 12, so you know, Coogs making moves, good to see.”

The former Cougar will look to break into the big leagues in 2023 as he was an invitee to the Astros’ spring training roster.

