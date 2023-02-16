UH men’s golf takes second at Border Olympics

The Houston men’s golf team placed second at the Border Olympics led by junior Santiago De La Fuente, who won the individual title with a score of 212 over three days.

De La Fuente started the tournament off shooting a 70, followed by fifth-year Campbell Gibson with 71.

The second day saw De La Fuente lead the team again with a score of 71, this time Senior Austin Reily followed shooting an even 72.

On the final day, De La Fuente duplicated his second round score for another a 1-under 71.

Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe tied at 21st as he shot a 76 while senior Marcus Wochner tied at 24th at 70.

Redshirt sophomore Drew Murdock tied at 29th at 72 while redshirt freshman Ruben Linsday hit for 75 to take a tie for 49th.

Graduate student Braxton Watkins shot for 75 and finished tied for 52nd.

As a team, the Cougars produced a team score of 871 (+7) to finish second place.

Other Cougars traveled to compete as individuals at the Houston classic.

On day one, redshirt Jacob Borow shot a 71 while senior Nick Sutton followed closely at 74. Redshirt freshman Bryant Hiskey II shot 75.

The second round saw Sutton shoot 5-under 67 while Hiskey hit even at par-72 and Borow score a 76.

On the final day, Borow led the team at 71 as Sutton followed at 74 and Hiskey scoring a 78.

Overall, Sutton finished in a tie for ninth at 215 while Borow took 11th at 218, and Hiskey II tied for 30th after shooting 215.

