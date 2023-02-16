side bar
Thursday, February 16, 2023

UH men’s golf takes second at Border Olympics

By February 16, 2023

The UH men’s golf team finished second at the Border Olympics as junior Santiago De La Fuente finished first on the individual leaderboards. | Courtesy of UH  Athletics

The Houston men’s golf team placed second at the Border Olympics led by junior Santiago De La Fuente, who won the individual title with a score of 212 over three days.

De La Fuente started the tournament off shooting a 70, followed by fifth-year Campbell Gibson with 71.

The second day saw De La Fuente lead the team again with a score of 71, this time Senior Austin Reily followed shooting an even 72. 

On the final day, De La Fuente duplicated his second round score for another a 1-under 71.

Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe tied at 21st as he shot a 76 while senior Marcus Wochner tied at 24th at 70.

Redshirt sophomore Drew Murdock tied at 29th at 72 while redshirt freshman Ruben Linsday hit for 75 to take a tie for 49th. 

Graduate student Braxton Watkins shot for 75 and finished tied for 52nd.

As a team, the Cougars produced a team score of 871 (+7) to finish second place.

Other Cougars traveled to compete as individuals at the Houston classic.

On day one, redshirt Jacob Borow shot a 71 while senior Nick Sutton followed closely at 74. Redshirt freshman Bryant Hiskey II shot 75.

The second round saw Sutton shoot 5-under 67 while Hiskey hit even at par-72 and Borow score a 76.

On the final day, Borow led the team at 71 as Sutton followed at 74 and Hiskey scoring a 78. 

Overall, Sutton finished in a tie for ninth at 215 while Borow took 11th at 218, and Hiskey II tied for 30th after shooting 215. 

