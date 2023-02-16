UH women’s golf places fourth at San Diego State Classic

The Houston women’s golf team wrapped up its involvement at the San Diego State Classic with a fourth-place finish and a team score of 918.

Senior Annie Kim led the way for the Cougars after three rounds as she secured the highest finish of the tournament in a tie for 11th-place with a score of 228 (+12).

Her second round was the best of the event as she played a par-72.

Freshmen teammates Moa Svedenskiold and Natalie Saint Germain each produced top-20 quality performances across three rounds.

The duo scored 229 and 230 for ties in 14th and 17th places respectively.

Senior Rebecca Earl finished in 21st place with a score of 231 in her first go-around in the scarlet and white after transferring from Wofford.

Lastly, freshman Alexa Saldana rounded out the field for the Cougars with a score of 243 to finish in a tie for 51st.

The Cougars will now play host at the ICON Invitational on Feb. 27-28 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.

