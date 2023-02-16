UH women’s golf places fourth at San Diego State Classic
The Houston women’s golf team wrapped up its involvement at the San Diego State Classic with a fourth-place finish and a team score of 918.
Senior Annie Kim led the way for the Cougars after three rounds as she secured the highest finish of the tournament in a tie for 11th-place with a score of 228 (+12).
Her second round was the best of the event as she played a par-72.
Freshmen teammates Moa Svedenskiold and Natalie Saint Germain each produced top-20 quality performances across three rounds.
The duo scored 229 and 230 for ties in 14th and 17th places respectively.
Senior Rebecca Earl finished in 21st place with a score of 231 in her first go-around in the scarlet and white after transferring from Wofford.
Lastly, freshman Alexa Saldana rounded out the field for the Cougars with a score of 243 to finish in a tie for 51st.
The Cougars will now play host at the ICON Invitational on Feb. 27-28 at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble.