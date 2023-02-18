UH projected to be NCAA Tournament’s No. 2 overall seed

Three weeks out from Selection Sunday, Houston (24-2) is currently the No. 2 seed overall and the Midwest Region’s top seed, the men’s basketball bracket committee revealed during its March Madness preview on Saturday.

Alabama (South), the No. 1 overall seed, Purdue (East) and Kansas (West) rounded out the other top seeds.

The Midwest Region is projected to consist of Texas (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3) and Xavier (No. 4).

UH has been a No. 1 seed once in program history coming in 1983.

