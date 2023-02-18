side bar
Sunday, February 19, 2023

Men's Basketball

UH projected to be NCAA Tournament’s No. 2 overall seed

By February 18, 2023

UH is looking to claim just its second No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament history when Selection Sunday arrives on March 12. | Anh Le/The Cougar

Three weeks out from Selection Sunday, Houston (24-2) is currently the No. 2 seed overall and the Midwest Region’s top seed, the men’s basketball bracket committee revealed during its March Madness preview on Saturday.

Alabama (South), the No. 1 overall seed, Purdue (East) and Kansas (West) rounded out the other top seeds.

The Midwest Region is projected to consist of Texas (No. 2), Tennessee (No. 3) and Xavier (No. 4).

UH has been a No. 1 seed once in program history coming in 1983.

