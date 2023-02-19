UH swim and dive captures seventh straight AAC title

Houston swimming and diving won its seventh straight American Athletic Conference Championship in Dallas on Saturday.

Senior diver Chase Farris led the way, finishing second in the 1-meter diving event on the first day of competition.

Faris won UH fourth straight 3-meter title on day two Tuesday and then closed out diving on Wednesday with a second-place finish in the platform event.

Additionally, Farris was named the 2023 AAC Women’s Most Outstanding Diver.

The Cougars had 469 points, leading the competition halfway through.

UH won the first swimming title of the 2023 AAC championships as freshman Eden Humphrey took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:44.84 on Thursday.

Sophomore Henrietta Fangli took home third place in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday with a time of 59.96 and freshman Virag Peter finished right behind her in fourth place (1:00.71).

On the last day of competition, the Cougars had two third-place finishes with freshman Eden Humphrey breaking the school record in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 16:30.39 and freshman Alondra Ortiz in the 200-yard butterfly (1:58.56).

UH finished the six-day AAC Championships on Saturday with 1311.5 points.

The coaches also brought some hardware back to UH as head coach Tanica Jamison as the Swimming Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year and diving coach Bob Gunter was named the AAC Diving Coach of the Year for the fourth straight season.

[email protected]