UH women’s basketball downs Temple on the road

The Houston women’s basketball team found itself back to winning ways after a 56-48 road victory over temple on Saturday.

The Cougars now sit in fourth in the American Athletic Conference as they improve to an overall record of 11-14 and a conference record of 8-4.

UH jumped out to a hot start with a quick 13-0 run from beyond the arc to force an early Temple timeout. The Cougars defense flustered the Owls and forced six turnovers as they led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Temple bounced back in the second quarter and kept the gap tight to one possession for most of the period. The Owls had several opportunities to take their first lead, but the Cougars remained firm defensively to hold on the the lead at 23-20 at the break.

In the third quarter, both team began to battle in the opening minutes to keep the score to one possession. UH swung all momentum its way as the team produced its best stretch of the game with a 15-2 run to force another Temple timeout. Mounting a sizable lead, the Cougars extended the lead to 42-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Temple wasted no time in sparking a comeback as it strung together several scores to cut the deficit to four points. The Owls had a number of trips down the court to tie the game, but the Cougars tightened up defensively and held on to the lead as time dwindled down to triple zeroes.

Senior guard Britney Onyeje led all scorers with 15 points paired with seven rebounds and two assists.

UH will now head to Greensville, N.C. and face East Carolina University on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

[email protected]