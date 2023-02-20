UH softball goes 3-2 in Houston Classic

Playing five games over the weekend, UH softball went 3-2 at the Houston Classic to move to 6-4 on the young season.

In its first game on Friday, UH had No. 12 Washington on the ropes thanks to a two-run homer from senior infielder Bree Cantu in the second inning.

The Cougars led 3-2 entering the sixth but the Huskies rallied, plating four runs over the final to innings to take the game 6-3.

UH bounced back that night with a 5-0 win over Morgan State behind a complete-game shutout from Taylor Edwards. The junior right-handed pitcher allowed just two hits while striking out eight to earn her second victory of the season.

On Saturday, the Cougars hosted another double header which saw them record two wins against Hofstra and Morgan State.

The first of two games saw UH record its third shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory over Hofstra.

Senior outfielder Katy Repa drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double that brought sophomore infielder Ja’Naiya Thomas home.

Sophomore Brooke Lorenzo notched an RBI single in the second inning to stretch the lead to 2-0.

In the fifth inning, Cantu hit her second home run of the tournament to extend the lead to 3-0.

Graduate pitcher Kenna Wilkey threw six strikeouts through seven innings to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The second game saw UH down Morgan State 5-2 thanks to a strong third and sixth inning.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Thomas hit an RBI single in the third inning to bring Lorenzo home and tie the game at 1-1. The Cougars scored another run to take the lead after Thomas reached home plate on a fielder’s choice.

Lorenzo picked up two hits in three at-bats, scoring two of the Cougars’ runs.

Both teams exchanged runs in the fifth to keep UH in front at 3-2 before the Cougars pulled away in the sixth with doubles by Lorenzo and Thomas resulting in scores to lead 5-2.

Sophomore pitcher Hannah Blincoe recorded her first career complete game in the winning effort.

UH played once again on Sunday as it lost 7-3 to Washington.

A dominant second inning from Washington gave the Huskies a 5-0 lead, with all five runs being unearned.

Despite a three-run home run in the sixth thanks to sophomore utility player Turiya Coleman, the Cougars were unable to overcome the Huskies, falling 7-3.

