UH men’s golf finishes second at Bayou City Classic

The Houston men’s golf team placed second in the Bayou City Classic after producing a team score of 848 (-16).

On the first day, redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay led the Cougars as he shot a 3-under 69 while junior Santiago De La Fuente finished the day off with a score of 2-under 70.

Fifth-year Campbell Gibson and redshirt sophomore Drew Murdock each followed with a score 70. Senior Austyn Reily took one more stroke to post a score 71 as the team posted a total score of 283 on the day.

On day two, both De La Fuente and Campbell had their best day as they both scored 3-under 69. Reily scored on par-72 while Murdock shot 1-over 73.

Senior Nick Sutton, graduate student Braxton Watkins, and senior Marcus Wochner all shot 2-over 74 . The Cougars nearly matched their first round score as they posted an 284, just one stroke over.

On the final day, Reily led the Cougars with a 68 while De La Fuente was right behind at 69. Both Gibson and Watkins shot a 2-under 70 with Lindsay following close behind on par-72 as the team recorded its best round score of the tournament at 281.

Three Cougars finished in the top 10 as De La Fuente finished in a tie for second at 208 (-8) while Gibson tied for fourth at 209 (-7) and Reily tied for eighth at 211 (-5).

Murdock finished tied for 22nd at 216 (E) and Watkins finished tied for 31st at 218 (+2) while Lindsay and Sutton both tied at 38th at 220 (+4).

