Thursday, February 23, 2023

Golf

UH men’s golf finishes second at Bayou City Classic

By February 22, 2023

Santiago De La Fuente finished tied for second on the individual leaderboards as the Cougars finished second in the team standings. | Luke Butler/Courtesy of UH Athletics 

The Houston men’s golf team placed second in the Bayou City Classic after producing a team score of 848 (-16).

On the first day, redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay led the Cougars as he shot a 3-under 69 while junior Santiago De La Fuente finished the day off with a score of 2-under 70. 

Fifth-year Campbell Gibson and redshirt sophomore Drew Murdock each followed with a score 70. Senior Austyn Reily took one more stroke to post a score 71 as the team posted a total score of 283 on the day.

On day two, both De La Fuente and Campbell had their best day as they both scored 3-under 69. Reily scored on par-72 while Murdock shot 1-over 73.

Senior Nick Sutton, graduate student Braxton Watkins, and senior Marcus Wochner all shot 2-over 74 . The Cougars nearly matched their first round score as they posted an 284, just one stroke over.

On the final day, Reily led the Cougars with a 68 while De La Fuente was right behind at 69. Both Gibson and Watkins shot a 2-under 70 with Lindsay following close behind on par-72 as the team recorded its best round score of the tournament at 281.

Three Cougars finished in the top 10 as De La Fuente finished in a tie for second at 208 (-8) while Gibson tied for fourth at 209 (-7) and Reily tied for eighth at 211 (-5).

Murdock finished tied for 22nd at 216 (E) and Watkins finished tied for 31st at 218 (+2) while Lindsay and Sutton both tied at 38th at 220 (+4). 

