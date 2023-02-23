UH baseball run-ruled by UTSA in midweek contest

UH baseball got run-ruled by UTSA in San Antonio on Wednesday night, falling 12-2 to the Roadrunners in seven innings.

Entering Wednesday night, UH looked to continue its momentum from Sunday’s win over Cal, however, UTSA had other plans.

UTSA struck first on a double play, scoring the runner from third to take a 1-0 early lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Roadrunners added pair of runs with a two-out single.

UTSA tacked on two runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth.

The Cougars scored two runs in the top of the seventh as sophomore catcher Nate Price grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice followed by junior third baseman Zach Arnold working a bases-loaded walk.

The Roadrunners scored another run at the bottom of the seventh ending the game via run rule.

The Cougars threw 11 pitchers in seven innings, who combined to give up 13 hits, 12 runs, 11 earned and nine walks.

Sophomore Malachi Lott got the start and pitched two innings, giving up one earned run, two walks and hitting two batters. Lott took his first loss of the season as the Cougars dropped to 1-3.

