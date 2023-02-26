side bar
UH tennis wins seventh straight against Louisiana Monroe

By February 26, 2023

UH tennis continued its stretch of high-level ply with a dominant victory over Louisiana Monroe on Saturday. | James Mueller/The Cougar

UH tennis picked up its seventh straight win Saturday, dominating Louisiana Monroe 6-1 at home.

Sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Sophie Schouten kicked the day off with a doubles win before the pair of senior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Sonya Kovalenko clinched the first point with a 6-2 victory.

In singles play, all five of the Cougars’ wins came in straight sets, with Pedemonti and junior Laura Slisane grabbing the first two points with convincing wins.

After two more wins from Kovalenko and freshman Gabriela Cortes, sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich capitalized on a close first victory to close the day for the Cougars with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win.

Next weekend, the team will travel to New Orleans to face two conference rivals in Tulane and Memphis, and then will travel to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern Louisiana.

[email protected]

