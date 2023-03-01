UH women’s golf wraps up ICON Invitational

The Houston women’s golf team finished in 15th place at the ICON Invitational with a team score of 876 (+12).

Freshman Moa Svedenskiold led the way for the Cougars with the highest individual finish of the competition as she tied for 28th with a total score of 214 (-2).

Svedenskiold played her best round of the tournament in her final nine holes as she posted a 4-under 68.

Senior Annie Kim followed closely behind as she sat in a tie for 30th with 215 (-1), posting the only other under-par score for the Cougars with a 4-under 68 in her second round.

Junior Delaney Martin and fifth-year Rebecca Earl landed one stroke from one another with scores of 224 (+8) and 225 (+9) to pick up ties in 68th and 70th places respectively.

Freshman Natalie Saint Germain rounded out team play for the Cougars as she tied for 85th place at 280 (+14).

Represented as individuals, junior Nicole Abelar, sophomores Brooke Morales and Anna Economon, and freshman Alexa Saldana all competed in the tournament as well.

Abelar finished in a tie for 30th at 215 (-1) while Saldana finished tied for 41st at 217 (+1).

Morales later finished tied for 74th at 226 (+10) and Economon took 89th place at 239 (+23).

The Cougars will now prepare for the Trinity Forest Invitational on March 6-7 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

