side bar
logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023

Sports

UH women’s golf wraps up ICON Invitational

By March 1, 2023

Senior Annie Kim and freshman Moa Svedenskiold finished in the top 30 on the individual leaderboard at the ICON Invitational. | Courtesy of UH Athletics

The Houston women’s golf team finished in 15th place at the ICON Invitational with a team score of 876 (+12).

Freshman Moa Svedenskiold led the way for the Cougars with the highest individual finish of the competition as she tied for 28th with a total score of 214 (-2).

Svedenskiold played her best round of the tournament in her final nine holes as she posted a 4-under 68.

Senior Annie Kim followed closely behind as she sat in a tie for 30th with 215 (-1), posting the only other under-par score for the Cougars with a 4-under 68 in her second round.

Junior Delaney Martin and fifth-year Rebecca Earl landed one stroke from one another with scores of 224 (+8) and 225 (+9) to pick up ties in 68th and 70th places respectively.

Freshman Natalie Saint Germain rounded out team play for the Cougars as she tied for 85th place at 280 (+14).

Represented as individuals, junior Nicole Abelar, sophomores Brooke Morales and Anna Economon, and freshman Alexa Saldana all competed in the tournament as well.

Abelar finished in a tie for 30th at 215 (-1) while Saldana finished tied for 41st at 217 (+1).

Morales later finished tied for 74th at 226 (+10) and Economon took 89th place at 239 (+23).

The Cougars will now prepare for the Trinity Forest Invitational on March 6-7 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑