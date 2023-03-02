side bar
Thursday, March 2, 2023

Softball

UH softball run ruled by Texas A&M in first road game of season

By March 2, 2023

UH softball dropped to 9-7 on the season after falling to Texas A&M on Wednesday night. | Oscar Herrera/The Cougar

Houston softball opened its 16-game road stretch falling 9-1 to Texas A&M in College Station on Wednesday night.

 The Aggies got to UH starting pitcher Mattie Boyd early, scoring four runs in the first inning thanks to a steal of home and a three-run home run. Boyd, who was charged with all four runs, recorded just two outs before getting pulled.

Texas A&M tacked on three more runs in the third to increase its lead to 7-0.

UH scored its lone run in the fifth with a double into right-center by senior right fielder Katy Repa.

The Aggies responded in the bottom half of the inning and then ended the game in the sixth via run rule on a walk-off home run.

