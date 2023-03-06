UH baseball drops weekend series to UTRGV

Houston baseball team dropped two of three against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley over the weekend at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

The Cougars took Friday’s opener 7-5 in a 13-inning thriller.

Sophomore outfielder Malachi Lott notched a two-run single to break the tie in the 13th. UTRGV did not help its cause, botching a routine play that allowed the Cougars to score two more runs due to the error.

Sophomore starting pitcher Cade Citelli pitched six innings, striking out three while giving up seven hits and two earned runs.

The Cougars’ offense was solid, compiling 13 hits on the night.

UH struck first in the top half of the first as junior catcher Anthony Tulimero drove in junior third baseman Zach Arnold on a single up the middle. UH did not score again until the top of the ninth on an error.

Junior Josh Ekness pitched 1 1/3 innings striking out two and giving up one earned run. Ekness was credited with the win.

Junior right-hander Owen Woodward got the game’s final two outs to earn the save.

The Cougars dropped Saturday’s game 13-5, despite jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings.

Notable performers include graduate student Drew Bianco, who homered at the top of the first inning, driving in two runs. Sophomore Cameron Nickens also hit an RBI single in the first. Junior utility player Justin Murray punched in an RBI single in the second inning which was followed by another RBI single a few at-bats later by Arnold.

UTRGV scored 13 unanswered runs from the bottom of the second inning on.

UH was shutout Sunday, losing the rubber match game 0-1 to fall to 4-7 on the season.

