UH softball goes 1-4 in Sun Devil Classic

UH softball dropped all but one of its five games at the Sun Devil Classic in Tempe, Arizona last weekend. Its lone win came against the Charlotte Niners in the second game of its Friday doubleheader.

Game 1

UH jumped out to a one-run second inning lead against New Mexico, but failed to muster up any kind of offense for the rest of the game, as the Cougars dropped their first game of the weekend, 7-1.

Sophomore third baseman Baylea Meyers scored UH’s lone run. Junior right-handed pitcher Taylor Edwards picked up her second loss of the season.

Game 2

The Cougars clobbered the Charlotte Niners in the first two innings of the second game of their Friday doubleheader and never looked back.

UH scored six in the top of the first, with Sophomore catcher Emma Robertson hitting a three-run bomb to blow the game open.

Senior infielder Paige Hulsey helped lead the way with two hits and three RBIs.

Graduate right hander Kenna Wilkey was dominant on the mound, as she tossed a near-complete game with only four hits, three earned runs, and eight strikeouts.

Game 3

UH’s offense bounced back in its third game on Saturday, with all 5 of their runs coming in the sixth and seventh. but Michigan State held onto their early advantage, as the Cougars dropped their third game in a row by a score of 8–5.

Sophomore left fielder Ja’Naiya Thomas kicked off the four-run sixth with a single to score a run, and helped the team inch closer with a triple in the seventh. She finished with a team-high of two RBIs.

Game 4

The Cougars played a much closer game on Saturday, but they could not overcome Boise State’s late-inning runs, dropping the game by a score of 5–2.

A grand total of five errors proved to be too much to overcome for UH.

Graduate right-hander Kenna Wilkie threw a complete game this time around, but she took the loss with only one earned run.

Game 5

Arizona State jumped on top of UH’s sophomore right-handed pitcher Hannah Blincoe early, with a four runs first inning.

UH tied it up in the top half of the second with three runs of their own, but failed to overtake ASU’s pitching the rest of the game.

They ended their weekend with an 8-4 loss, and a record of 1-4 over the five games.

UH softball will look to improve their overall record of 10–11 on Friday, March 10 against Tarleton State.

[email protected]