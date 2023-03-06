UH Tennis goes 1-2 in three matches in New Orleans

UH tennis finished its three-match weekend with a 4-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday after dropping its first two matches against conference opponents Tulane and Memphis.

Match 1

The Cougars dropped their first match New Orleans against Tulane, losing 6-1.

Freshman Sonya Kovalenko and senior Azul Pedemonti won their doubles match, but the pair of juniors Blanca Cortijo Parreno and Laura Slisane narrowly lost what would have been the point-clinching win 6-7 (3-7).

In singles, Slisane grabbed the one point for the Cougars, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Match 2

UH fared better against Memphis on Saturday, but still ultimately lost 5-2.

Once again, Kovalenko and Pedemonti won in doubles pay, but the Cougars would lose the doubles point.

Cortijo Parreno rallied from a tough first-set loss to win the Cougars’ second point, while Slisane won again after Memphis’ Camila Soares retired during the final set.

Match 3

Against Southeastern Louisiana, the Cougars dominated, sweeping the Lions 4-0 on Sunday.

The two teams agreed to play to clinch, starting with singles play. After UH won the first four singles matches, the game was called and the Cougars were declared the winner.

All four of the Cougars’ points came in straight sets, with Cortijo Parreno starting the day off with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Pedemonti secured the second point for UH, followed by freshman Sophie Schouten’s win. To clinch the win for the Cougars, freshman Gabriela Cortes pulled out a 6-4, 6-2 win.

UH finished the weekend going 1-2, and moving its overall record to 9-5.

