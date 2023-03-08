UH baseball plasters Prairie View A&M at home

UH baseball smashed Prairie View A&M Tuesday night as 11 different Cougars registered a hit in a 17-4 rout on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

Sophomore right fielder Malachi Lott got the scoring starting for UH, slapping a double for the first of three runs in the first frame.

The Cougars broke the game wide open in the third and fourth innings.

Sophomore left fielder Cameron Nickens and freshman infielder Thomas Lyssy led an eight-run surge over the third and fourth innings, driving in or touching home plate on every run scored. The Cougars entered the fifth frame with an 11-1 lead.

Cary Arbidola would record the three more RBIs in the seventh and eighth innings, putting a stamp on the game.

UH only allowed four hits from the Panthers.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Graysen Drezek logged his first win as a Cougar.

With the win, UH improved to 5-7 on the year.

