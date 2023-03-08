UH men’s golf finishes Cabo Collegiate and HCU-Colin Montgomerie Invitational

UH men’s golf competed at the Cabo Collegiate and HCU-Colin Montgomerie Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

The Cougars finished the Cabo Collegiate in 10th, with a score of 877 over the three rounds.

Junior Santiago De La Fuente led the Cougars, finishing 13th in the individual standings after finishing at even par for the three rounds.

Fifth-year Cambell Gibson shot 226 (12-over par) in the tournament, good for a 53rd-place finish.

Senior Austyn Reily and redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay finished one spot behind Gibson, tying for 53rd as they each shot 226.

Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe rounded things out, finishing 79th.

In the HCU-Colin Montgomerie Invitational, four Cougars competed as individuals.

In round one, Senior Marcus Wochner placed 2nd with 206 strokes. Wochner set himself up for success after shooting a 4-under in the first round.

Graduate student Braxton Watkins tied for 10th, with 211 strokes after three rounds.

Redshirt sophomore Drew Murdock placed 17th with 214 strokes in all and redshirt freshman Bryant Hiskie shot 219 for the tournament to finish tied for 32nd.

