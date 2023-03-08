UH women’s golf turns in record final round at Trinity Forest

UH women’s golf finished second at the Trinity Invitational Tuesday, notching a record-low score in the final round as a team with 274.

All but one Cougar scored under par in the round.

All five Cougars finished at par or better for the tournament, with junior Nicole Abelar and senior Annie Kim recording the team’s lowest-scoring rounds with 67 in the last round.

Freshman Natalie Saint Germain was the only UH player to score par or better in all three rounds, though fellow freshman Moa Svedenskiold was the Cougars’ lowest scorer, thanks in part to a 69-stroke second round.

Svedenskiold finished tied for fifth place on the individual leaderboard, while Saint Germain and Kim ended just one stroke behind.

The lady’s golf squad will travel to Arizona next Friday to compete in the MountainView Collegiate.

