UH diving finishes competition at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships

Houston diving competed at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minnesota with no divers qualifying for the national championships.

The Cougars led the AAC with five qualifiers- seniors Jolie Blodgett and Chase Farris, juniors Hedda Grelz and Emilia Waters and sophomore Josie Graves.

UH only had two divers qualify for the finals in the 1-meter and 3-meter, with Farris finishing 14th in the 3-meter, and Grelz finishing 17th in both events.

Farris, the 2023 AAC Swimming & Diving Championships Most Outstanding Diver of the Year, represented UH in the women’s platform finals, finishing 12th, two spots out from qualifying for the NCAA championships.

