UH diving finishes competition at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships
March 10, 2023
Houston diving competed at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minnesota with no divers qualifying for the national championships.
The Cougars led the AAC with five qualifiers- seniors Jolie Blodgett and Chase Farris, juniors Hedda Grelz and Emilia Waters and sophomore Josie Graves.
UH only had two divers qualify for the finals in the 1-meter and 3-meter, with Farris finishing 14th in the 3-meter, and Grelz finishing 17th in both events.
Farris, the 2023 AAC Swimming & Diving Championships Most Outstanding Diver of the Year, represented UH in the women’s platform finals, finishing 12th, two spots out from qualifying for the NCAA championships.