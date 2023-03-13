UH softball takes two of three against Tarleton State

The Houston softball team wrapped up its three-game series against Tarleton State, as the Cougars won two of three and moved to .500 on the year.

The Cougars opened up the series with a 7-0 shutout victory on Friday.

A stolen home plate by sophomore infielder Turiya Coleman led a four-run first inning for the Cougars.

After tacking on two runs in the fifth and another run in the seventh, the Cougars closed out its opening game of the series moving to Saturday.

Coleman finished the game with two RBIs, two runs, and a home run while graduate pitcher Kenna Wilkey tossed six strikeouts for her sixth win of the year.

On Saturday, the Cougars dropped the second game of the series in a 9-1 loss.

Tarleton State flipped the script on the second day with four runs of their own in the first inning for an early 4-0 lead.

The Cougars’ lone run of the game came in the third inning off a Coleman RBI in the top of the third inning before the Texans responded with a solo home run in the bottom frame to lead 5-1.

Another four-run inning, this time in the bottom of the fifth, capped off a run-rule victory for Tarleton State to even out the series heading into the final day.

The final game of the series saw UH shut out Tarleton once again with a 5-0 win for the series victory.

After scoring three runs throughout the first four innings, senior Bree Cantu’s two-run home run in the fifth capped off the scoring for the day at 5-0. Wilkey picked up her second win of the series to improve to a season record at 7-5. Cantu hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run while senior infielder Britaney Shaw cracked two doubles on the day.

The Cougars will remain on the road and travel to Louisiana to face McNeese State on Wednesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

