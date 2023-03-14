Marcus Sasser named first-team AP All-American, UH’s first since 1984

Houston guard Marcus Sasser was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon.

Sasser is the ninth Cougar ever to earn a spot on one of the AP’s All-American teams. Hakeem Olajuwon was the last UH player to do so, being named a first-team All-American in 1984.

Elvin Hayes (1967 and 1968) and Otis Birdsong (1977) are the only other Cougars with first-team AP All-American honors.

The American Athletic Conferences’ Player of the Year leads UH, the Midwest Regional’s No. 1 seed, in scoring averaging 17.1 points per game. In 33 games, the senior guard has shot 38.3 percent from 3.

Sasser also is averaging 1.7 steals per game.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Zach Edey rounded out the AP’s All-American first-team.

