Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Men's Basketball

Marcus Sasser named first-team AP All-American, UH’s first since 1984

By March 14, 2023

Marcus Sasser became the first UH player to be named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press since Hakeem Olajuwon earned the same honor in 1984. | Sean Thomas/Contributor

Houston guard Marcus Sasser was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday afternoon.

Sasser is the ninth Cougar ever to earn a spot on one of the AP’s All-American teams. Hakeem Olajuwon was the last UH player to do so, being named a first-team All-American in 1984.

Elvin Hayes (1967 and 1968) and Otis Birdsong (1977) are the only other Cougars with first-team AP All-American honors.

The American Athletic Conferences’ Player of the Year leads UH, the Midwest Regional’s No. 1 seed, in scoring averaging 17.1 points per game. In 33 games, the senior guard has shot 38.3 percent from 3.

Sasser also is averaging 1.7 steals per game.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Purdue’s Zach Edey rounded out the AP’s All-American first-team.

