UH tennis beats Lamar 6-1 at home

UH tennis got its 10th win of the season Monday, taking care of business against Lamar in a 6-1 victory.

Freshman Sonya Kovalenko and senior Azul Pedemonti kicked things off for the Cougars with a convincing 6-0 doubles win. Soon after, the pair of sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich and freshman Sophie Schouten clinched the opening point for UH.

UH dominated in singles, winning all but one match.

Kovalenko and junior Laura Slisane got singles play started, both winning in straight sets. Then, Schouten clinched the team win by pulling out a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 victory.

The two teams elected to continue playing, resulting in Pedemonti toughing out a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win before Blanca Cortijo Parreno finished the day off with a win in three sets.

UH got its ninth win in as many matches against Lamar, and will face Texas A&M – Corpus Christi on Saturday.

