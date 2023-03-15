UH baseball loses fourth straight game against No. 15 Texas A&M

UH was within reach late in its Tuesday night matchup against No. 15 Texas A&M but could not quite get the job done, dropping its fourth straight game in a 5-1 loss to the Aggies at Schroeder Park.

Junior right-handed pitcher Josh Ekness put on a serviceable performance in his first start of the season. He allowed two earned runs and struck out in his 6 2/3 innings on the mound.

Down 2-0 in the fifth inning, UH finally got things going at the plate as senior infielder Ian McMillan scored off of a single from senior right fielder Brandon Uhse.

However, that is as close as the Cougars got, as they could not muster up enough offense to score another run.

The Aggies blew the game open in the top of the ninth inning, scoring three insurance runs to close out the Cougars.

UH dropped to 5-11 on the season and will travel to Minneapolis on Friday to begin a three-game series against Minnesota.

