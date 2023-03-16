side bar
Marcus Sasser starting for UH against Northern Kentucky

Marcus Sasser returned to the UH starting lineup after missing the AAC Tournament championship game with a groin strain. | Sean Thomas/Contributor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Marcus Sasser is back in the starting lineup for Houston’s NCAA Tournament opener against Northern Kentucky.

Sasser missed the American Athletic Conference Tournament’s championship game after suffering a groin injury in the first half of UH’s semifinal game against Cincinnati.

Entering Thursday’s game, Sasser was considered a game-time decision.

The AP first-team All-American guard leads the Cougars in scoring, averaging 17.1 points per game.

