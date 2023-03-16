UH softball falls at McNeese

The Houston softball team dropped its midweek matchup in a 9-1 run-rule loss to McNeese in five innings at the Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles, La.

McNeese got out to a fast start, scoring three runs in the first inning including a two RBI triple and an advance to home plate on a passed ball.

Sophomore infielder Brooke Lorenzo drove in the first and only run of the game in the second inning for the Cougars as senior infielder Paige Hulsey reached home plate.

The Cowgirls continued to pile on runs, adding two more runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 5-1.

UH struggled to get its bats going in the third as it came up empty handed trailing by four heading into the bottom of the third.

McNeese continued its hot streak as it tallied another run in the bottom of the third inning to lead 6-1.

After a scoreless frame on both sides of the fourth inning, McNeese ended the game with five hits in a row in the fifth innings resulting in three more runs to lead 9-1.

The Cougars will now turn to its last road series before starting American Athletic Conference play as it faces Baylor on March 17 -19 in Waco.

[email protected]