Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Campus

Person found dead outside Agnes Arnold Hall, police say

By March 20, 2023

An unidentified person was found deceased outside of Agnes Arnold Hall on Monday, according to UHPD Capt. Bret Collier.

In a statement by the University, Provost Diane Chase confirmed that the person had not been identified but there was no threat to campus safety.

“We will be working closely to provide support to all who were impacted,” Chase said.

All classes in Agnes Arnold Hall have been canceled today.

Chase recommends that students utilize University mental health resources and reach out to people close to them.

“We ask members of the UH community to support each other,” Chase said. “We will be planning additional outreach to friends, family and members of our community once more information becomes available.”

