UH softball swept at Baylor

The Houston softball team struggled to get going in Waco, dropping all three games of its weekend series against No. 21 Baylor, falling to the Bears 7-1, 8-5 and 3-0.

In the first game of the series, UH got on the scoreboard first as senior utility player Bree Cantu hit a solo home run to put the Cougars up 1-0 in the fifth.

An inning later, Baylor sparked a surge in the sixth, scoring seven runs to take a 7-1 lead.

Heading into the seventh inning, the Cougars were unable to get any offense as the Bears closed out the opening game at 7-1.

In the second game of the series, the Cougars’ pitching woes continues as they trailed 5-0 after four innings.

UH Cougars fought to get back in the game as sophomore infielder Turiya Coleman’s two-run double sparked a four-run inning, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

The Bears responded with three runs over the next two innings to take an 8-5 lead.

UH kept fighting with another run in the seventh but ultimately fell 8-5.

The Cougars dropped the series finale in a low-scoring affair at 3-0.

Baylor opened the scoring early with a run in the first inning.

Runs in the third and fourth innings stretched the Baylor lead to 3-0 as UH continued its weekend struggles.

The Cougars fought to spark a comeback but fell short as the Bears closed out the series sweep with a 3-0 win.

UH is 12-16 heading into American Athletic Conference play.

