UH tennis stomps Texas A&M Corpus Christi 4-1

Houston tennis picked up its third straight win Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

To start the day, freshman Sophie Schouten and sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich won their doubles match 6-4. Soon after, the duo of senior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Sonya Kovalenko clinched the game’s first point for UH with another win.

The Islanders rebounded in the first singles match to tie the score at one, but it was all Houston after that.

Three Cougars won their matches in straight sets to secure the victory, with junior Laura Slisane winning first.

Slisane’s win was followed by Pedemonti and Schouten, the latter of which pulled out a close second set to win 6-1, 7-5.

Having guaranteed the win, the remaining two singles matches were left unfinished.

UH improved to 11-5 on the season and 6-3 all-time against the Islander. The Cougars will take a road trip to Ruston, La. to face Louisiana Tech on Friday and then Grambling the day after.

