Dear Denise: The future of Agnes Arnold

In The Cougar's bi-weekly anonymous advice column, I talk about the future of Agnes Arnold.

Today’s Dear Denise does come with a trigger warning. Suicide is mentioned through the question and answer. If you, or anyone you know, are experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is a confidential 24-hour service available for all. Please read with caution.

Dear Denise, why has nobody mentioned that there’s a saying about Agnes Arnold Hall and suicide? Shouldn’t UH take extensive measures to make sure that Agnes Arnold Hall is safer? Tweets and counselors only go so far. It’s an old and dangerous building.

Anon, I feel your frustration.

It’s so disheartening and sad to hear about the two students who died on campus. It’s even more emotional once we find out they had access to an area that created an opportunity for self-harm.

Agnes Arnold Hall has constantly faced criticism, and rightfully so. Some classrooms have no windows, some have no air-conditioning, and the building, unlike others on campus, does not have barriers on its higher levels. It needs to be torn down.

Yes, UH should take measures to ensure the building is safer.

Whether it be in the form of heightened security or through temporary guards being placed on dangerous ledges, something needs to be done. It is inexcusable that nothing has changed since the first student died.

The building is dangerous, and I challenge our university to stop talking about what they will do and show change through their actions.

