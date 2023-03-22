De La Fuente leads UH golf at All-American Intercollegiate

UH men’s golf placed eighth at the All-American Intercollegiate in Humble on Tuesday.

For round one, Junior Santiago De La Fuente led the cougars at three under with 69 strokes. Close behind was sophomore Wolfgang Glawe who scored a solid 71.

Every other Cougar finished over par in the first round as UH went for 292 in all.

In round two, Glawe and De La Fuente led the cougars again, shooting 72 and 68 respectively. Senior Braxton Watkins also shot one over par in the second round.

The team shot 288 in all in round two, which was good for 16-over as a team.

On the final day, Glawe switched up the pace leading this time at even for 72 strokes. De La Fuente was not far behind shooting a two-over final round.

For the final round, the Cougars shot 297 as a team.

De La Fuente tied for third in the event, shooting five under for the tournament. The next closest UH was golfer Glawe who was tied for 12th at one stroke over.

The Cougars’ next event is the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Florida on March 27-28.

