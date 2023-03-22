UH baseball cruises past McNeese on the road

The Houston baseball team closed out its four-game road trip as it cruised past McNeese in a 9-6 victory on the road on Tuesday.

The Cougars now improve to 9-11 on the season as they extend their winning streak to four games.

UH got off to a flying start as sophomore infielder Cameron Nickens knocked a two-run home run to give the Cougars an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

In the third inning, junior infielder Alex Lopez and Nickens both reached base to set up a three-run homer by junior catcher Anthony Tulimero to extend UH’s lead to 5-0.

Junior utility player Justin Murray tacked on a two-RBI double before senior outfielder Ian McMillan brought Murray home on a sacrifice fly for another three runs in the fifth inning to lead 8-0.

McNeese gained momentum and sparked back-to-back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh to cut the deficit to 8-6.

After a scoreless eighth inning on both sides, Murray plated Tulimero from third base with a sacrifice fly to regain a three run lead at 9-6 before UH closed out the game after securing the final three outs.

The Cougars will stay at home for its next four games and will take on Southern University o Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Schroeder Park.

