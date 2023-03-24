side bar
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Men's Basketball

UH’s Jarace Walker says he will declare for NBA Draft

By March 24, 2023

After one season at UH, Jarace Walker will enter the NBA Draft where he is expected to be a lottery pick. | Anh Le/The Cougar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following Houston’s Sweet 16 loss to Miami, freshman Jarace Walker said he will officially declare for the NBA Draft.

“I’ll be declaring (for the NBA Draft),” Walker told reporters after Friday night’s game. “I just feel like that will be what’s best for me.”

The 6-foot-8-inch forward is projected to be a lottery pick. Some mock drafts even have Walker being a top-five pick.

Walker, who posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in his final game as a Cougar, averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 36 games at UH.

