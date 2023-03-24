Vigil held to commemorate students lost at Agnes Arnold Hall

Following the death of a second student this year at Agnes Arnold Hall, students, friends and family of the victims and other community members gathered Thursday evening for a vigil in remembrance to those lost to suicide.

Relatives of the most recent victim, psychology freshman Tyler Medina, spoke highly of him and shared stories and memories of him.

“Tyler truly was a special person. He was so loving and so kind and he never met an animal that he wouldn’t pet,” said one of Medina’s sisters, Julie.

A few students spoke, sharing their experiences and emotions, and how progress must continue to be made on mental health resources.

“We can talk about a community of care right now, but this should not be the only time we come together,” said student and co-organizer Lauren Morton.

The father of the student who also died by suicide at Agnes Arnold Hall in 2017 spoke about various resources that have helped him and his family, including support groups for survivors of suicide.

“This building has a history that the campus needs to manage and I’m sorry for all of you that are impacted today,” said the father.

Staff from the Counseling and Psychological Services, and the A.D. Bruce Religion Center were also in attendance, showing their support and resources for students.

“When tragedy hits us, it’s normal to be angry, to be sad, to be confused, scared and anything else in between,” said CAPS clinician Emily Schwass. “Whatever you are feeling it is valid and you are allowed to feel those feelings.”

To end the vigil and lay the recent and past victims of suicide to rest, candles and flowers were placed around Agnes Arnold.

“Please check in with one another,” said CAPS clinician Toshio Asai. “Please take care of yourself. If you need us, please reach out to us. We are here to provide the support. We care about you.”

