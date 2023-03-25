Two for two: For the Students defeated in second SGA election

The votes just weren’t there for incumbent Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, who, despite an extended challenge that snowballed into another SGA election crisis, again lost his bid for re-election to Benjamin Rizk and the Students Unite party.

The second round of voting ended in a staggering victory for Rizk, who managed to secure the presidency with a comfortable 39-point lead. This represents a marked increase from the first election, which saw Rizk winning by a 14-point margin.

A similar story played out in the Senate, with Students Unite securing a total of 30 senate seats to For The Students’ six. Of those six, four were won by candidates running unopposed. The race for the Law Center seat saw Sen. Michael Abel beaten out by “prefer not to vote” in an almost two-to-one tally.

Below will be a breakdown of each race and its winners.

C.T. Bauer College of Business

Enrique Grimaldo – Students Unite

Goodnews Nwankwo – Students Unite

Deshunn Jackson – Students Unite

Ylleza Sylejmani – Students Unite

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

Sophia Wilson – Students Unite

Riya Gorji – Students Unite

Cody Szell – Students Unite

Andrew Johnson – Students Unite

Mohammad Tabbara – Students Unite

Theotim Jones – Students Unite

Alessandra Espinoza – Re-elect For The Students

College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

Alina Nartova – Students Unite

Gabi Lansangan – Students Unite

Jaylon Jacobs – Students Unite

Vinh Diep – Re-elect For The Students

College of Technology

Sara Umer – Students Unite

Precious Sowunmi – Students Unite

Dian Varughese – Students Unite

Anahi Ortega – Students Unite

Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality

Michael McCrory – Re-elect For The Students

Cullen College of Engineering

Sarah Mukhida – Students Unite

Yusuf Kadi – Students Unite

Micah Le-Masakela – Students Unite

Honors College

Ash Lubben – Students Unite

Cessabella Astraquillo – Independent

Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design

Justice McClure – Students Unite

Exploratory Studies

Rhane Mason – Independent

Law Center

Michael Abel – Re-elect For The Students

College of Nursing

Risa Lizcano – Re-elect For The Students

Undergraduate-At-Large

Karla Landa – Students Unite

Zahra Gokal – Students Unite

Ellie Salazar – Students Unite

Jordan Underwood – Students Unite

Jared Lewis – Students Unite

Spiro Hoxha – Students Unite

Graduate-At-Large

Alex Izzebehr Parris – Students Unite

Jonah McCoy – Students Unite

Khalid Aboujamous – Re-elect For The Students

