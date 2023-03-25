Two for two: For the Students defeated in second SGA election
The votes just weren’t there for incumbent Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, who, despite an extended challenge that snowballed into another SGA election crisis, again lost his bid for re-election to Benjamin Rizk and the Students Unite party.
The second round of voting ended in a staggering victory for Rizk, who managed to secure the presidency with a comfortable 39-point lead. This represents a marked increase from the first election, which saw Rizk winning by a 14-point margin.
A similar story played out in the Senate, with Students Unite securing a total of 30 senate seats to For The Students’ six. Of those six, four were won by candidates running unopposed. The race for the Law Center seat saw Sen. Michael Abel beaten out by “prefer not to vote” in an almost two-to-one tally.
Below will be a breakdown of each race and its winners.
C.T. Bauer College of Business
Enrique Grimaldo – Students Unite
Goodnews Nwankwo – Students Unite
Deshunn Jackson – Students Unite
Ylleza Sylejmani – Students Unite
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Sophia Wilson – Students Unite
Riya Gorji – Students Unite
Cody Szell – Students Unite
Andrew Johnson – Students Unite
Mohammad Tabbara – Students Unite
Theotim Jones – Students Unite
Alessandra Espinoza – Re-elect For The Students
College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
Alina Nartova – Students Unite
Gabi Lansangan – Students Unite
Jaylon Jacobs – Students Unite
Vinh Diep – Re-elect For The Students
College of Technology
Sara Umer – Students Unite
Precious Sowunmi – Students Unite
Dian Varughese – Students Unite
Anahi Ortega – Students Unite
Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality
Michael McCrory – Re-elect For The Students
Cullen College of Engineering
Sarah Mukhida – Students Unite
Yusuf Kadi – Students Unite
Micah Le-Masakela – Students Unite
Honors College
Ash Lubben – Students Unite
Cessabella Astraquillo – Independent
Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design
Justice McClure – Students Unite
Exploratory Studies
Rhane Mason – Independent
Law Center
Michael Abel – Re-elect For The Students
College of Nursing
Risa Lizcano – Re-elect For The Students
Undergraduate-At-Large
Karla Landa – Students Unite
Zahra Gokal – Students Unite
Ellie Salazar – Students Unite
Jordan Underwood – Students Unite
Jared Lewis – Students Unite
Spiro Hoxha – Students Unite
Graduate-At-Large
Alex Izzebehr Parris – Students Unite
Jonah McCoy – Students Unite
Khalid Aboujamous – Re-elect For The Students