Saturday, March 25, 2023

News

Two for two: For the Students defeated in second SGA election

By March 25, 2023

Gerald Sastra/The Cougar

The votes just weren’t there for incumbent Student Government Association President Joshua Martin, who, despite an extended challenge that snowballed into another SGA election crisis, again lost his bid for re-election to Benjamin Rizk and the Students Unite party.

The second round of voting ended in a staggering victory for Rizk, who managed to secure the presidency with a comfortable 39-point lead. This represents a marked increase from the first election, which saw Rizk winning by a 14-point margin

A similar story played out in the Senate, with Students Unite securing a total of 30 senate seats to For The Students’ six. Of those six, four were won by candidates running unopposed. The race for the Law Center seat saw Sen. Michael Abel beaten out by “prefer not to vote” in an almost two-to-one tally. 

Below will be a breakdown of each race and its winners.

C.T. Bauer College of Business 

Enrique Grimaldo – Students Unite

Goodnews Nwankwo – Students Unite 

Deshunn Jackson – Students Unite 

Ylleza Sylejmani – Students Unite 

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

Sophia Wilson – Students Unite

Riya Gorji – Students Unite

Cody Szell – Students Unite

Andrew Johnson – Students Unite 

Mohammad Tabbara – Students Unite

Theotim Jones – Students Unite

Alessandra Espinoza – Re-elect For The Students 

College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics

Alina Nartova – Students Unite 

Gabi Lansangan – Students Unite 

Jaylon Jacobs – Students Unite 

Vinh Diep – Re-elect For The Students

College of Technology

Sara Umer – Students Unite

Precious Sowunmi – Students Unite 

Dian Varughese – Students Unite 

Anahi Ortega – Students Unite 

Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality

Michael McCrory – Re-elect For The Students 

Cullen College of Engineering

Sarah Mukhida – Students Unite 

Yusuf Kadi – Students Unite 

Micah Le-Masakela – Students Unite

Honors College

Ash Lubben – Students Unite 

Cessabella Astraquillo – Independent

Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design 

Justice McClure – Students Unite 

Exploratory Studies 

Rhane Mason – Independent

Law Center

Michael Abel – Re-elect For The Students 

College of Nursing 

Risa Lizcano – Re-elect For The Students 

Undergraduate-At-Large

Karla Landa – Students Unite

Zahra Gokal – Students Unite 

Ellie Salazar – Students Unite

Jordan Underwood – Students Unite

Jared Lewis – Students Unite

Spiro Hoxha – Students Unite 

Graduate-At-Large

Alex Izzebehr Parris – Students Unite 

Jonah McCoy – Students Unite

Khalid Aboujamous – Re-elect For The Students

