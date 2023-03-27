UH baseball offense explodes over the weekend as Cougars get back to .500

UH baseball (12-12) won two of three games this weekend at Schroeder Park against UT Arlington and Northwestern.

UH dropped the first game of its two-game series against UT Arlington as the Cougars could not quell the offensive barrage of eight home runs from Mavericks, losing 15-2 on Friday.

This loss snapped UH’s five-game winning streak coming into the series.

UH bounced back the next day against Northwestern, routing the Wildcats 10-2.

Freshman righty Paul Schmitz took the mound, allowing two earned runs and six hits in 6 and 2/3 innings. Schmitz struck out a career-high eight batters.

Schmitz had the luxury of being supported by a Cougar offense who came ready to hit.

Sophomore Cameron Nickens’ two-run home run in the fifth inning was his third homer in the last four games. The sophomore extended his hit streak to five consecutive games.

Sophomore Malachi Lott made his presence known by knocking in two doubles, both resulting in runs.

Catcher Anthony Tulimero joined in on the bash parade, smashing his third home run of the season as part of a five-run seventh inning.

On Sunday, UH avenged its Friday loss against UT Arlington, defeating the Mavericks 18-9.

Junior third baseman Zach Arnold was absolutely locked in, crushing three home runs and accounting for seven RBIs. Arnold has now reached base in 20 consecutive games.

Lott matched a career-high with four hits. Senior shortstop Ian McMillan drove in career-high four runs on four hits, also a personal best.

The Cougars were a well-oiled offensive machine in this matchup, registering 20 total hits.

