Two Cougars finished in top 15 of Valspar Invitiational

The UH men’s golf program posted a 54-hole score of 854 to finish 13th in the Valspar Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe had his best finish of the season and led the Cougars with a score of 208, including a team-low 65 in the second round. Glawe ended up tied for 11th.

Senior Braxton Watkins also finished in a tie for 14th place with Glawe. Watkins climbed up the leaderboard late thanks to a three-under final round.

Junior Santiago De La Fuente was the only other Cougar to score at or below par in the event, logging two straight one-under rounds to finish the event.

Next up for Houston is the Huntsville Toyota Walden invitational for an individual event. As a team, UH will compete in the Aggie Invitational on April 10-11.

