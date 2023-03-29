UH baseball falls to Sam Houston in Don Sanders Cup opener

The Houston baseball team dropped the first of three matchups against Sam Houston this season after a 9-3 loss on the road on Tuesday night.

After no runs in the first inning, Sam Houston loaded the bases and got hot at the plate, bringing in six runs and taking a 6-0 lead at the end of the second.

In the third inning, the Cougars opened the scoring after junior utility player Alex Lopez tacked on UH’s first run of the day on and RBI base hit to right field.

In the seventh inning with a hit from Ian McMillan Houston scored 3-6 ending the game with a loss.

The Bearkats brought in a pair of RBI-singles to extend their lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Sam Houston scored another run the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a fielder’s choice to lead 9-1.

In the seventh inning, senior shortstop Ian McMillan cracked an RBI-single to bring in two runners on base and cut into the deficit at 9-3.

The Cougars failed to put more runs on the board as the Bearkats closed out the victory to secure the first meeting of the Don Sanders Cup.

Before facing Sam Houston once again on April 11, UH will open its final American Athletic Conference schedule and face East Carolina at home on Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Schroeder Park.

