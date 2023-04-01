Tramon Mark declares for NBA Draft, enters transfer portal

Redshirt sophomore guard Tramon Mark announced Saturday that he will be declaring for the NBA draft while entering his name in the transfer portal.

Mark will leave the program due to personal reasons, according to a statement released by UH.

In the brief, head coach Kelvin Sampson released a statement expressing gratitude to Mark following his announcement.

“Houston basketball thanks Tramon for all his contributions to our program during the last three seasons. We wish him and his family all the best in the future,” Sampson said.

Mark averaged a career-high 10.1 points while starting all 37 games of the 2022-23 season. He played an integral part in the Cougars’ second-round win over Auburn in the NCAA tournament, scoring a career-high 26 points.

Should Mark decide to stay in college, he will have two more years of eligibility.

The Dickinson native’s announcement comes after fellow starting guards junior Jamal Shead and senior Marcus Sasser also announced their intention to declare for the NBA Draft.

With freshman forward Jarace Walker also to enter the draft as a likely lottery pick, UH could potentially enter its first season in the Big 12 having to replace four starters for the third straight year.

