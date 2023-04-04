Dear Denise 15: Working on campus, relationships

In The Cougar’s bi-weekly anonymous advice column, I discuss working on campus and relationships. To submit your questions for future issues, click the Dear Denise button on our home page.

Dear Denise, I currently work for a department that oversees student organizations. I feel like my concerns are never listened to, and it does not help that the leaders can be passive-aggressive. I don’t know how I can get through the rest of the semester. I really want to keep this job because it would look good on my resume. Should I continue or just quit?

Hey Anon! I’m sorry this has been your experience as a student leader. No job is more important than your mental health, so I will advise you to put yourself first! You should definitely quit. It will be a win-win situation after you do. You can keep the position on your resume (because you did do the role), and you get peace of mind because you will no longer stress over your job. When you look back in a few years, you can either think about the time you wasted or the calm experience you had here at UH.

My best friend got broken up with, but I want to be a support system for her during her “grieving period.” When is the right time to tell her I never liked her ex?

She has to know. No way she doesn’t! I would keep an eye on her and wait until you think she is relatively okay and then break the news. Saying it too early can ruin her grieving period if she takes it to heart.

What to do when your future mother-in-law disses Beyonce?

I fear you just have to move on. Pretend you didn’t hear it, and walk down the aisle!

