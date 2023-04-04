UH women’s golf finishes seventh at the Bruzzy

UH woman’s golf placed seventh at the Bruzzy on Monday after going +51 for the tournament in its regular-season closer.

The Cougars rose three spots in the final round thanks to a team-best final round of the tournament. Freshman Moa Svedenskiold posted the team’s best individual round of the tournament with an even-par 70 in the last 18 holes.

It was a tough course to crack, as only one payer in the entire tournament finished under par, and first-place North Texas went 16-over as a team.

Junior Nicole Abelar led the way for the Cougars while finishing 16th overall with a team-low 218 for the event. Abelar was the only UH player to go better than 5-over par for every round.

Svedenskiold and fellow freshman Alexa Saldana were the other two Cougars to finish in the top 50, ending up tied for 36th.

UH will now head to Brooksville, Fla., to compete in the American Athletic Conference Championships on April 17-19.

