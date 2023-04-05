UH golfer Marcus Wochner impresses at Walden Invitational

Three UH golfers competed as individuals at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational on Monday and Tuesday, with senior Marcus Wochner placing sixth in the event.

Senior Nick Sutton led the Cougars in the first round, shooting two under at 70 strokes. Right behind Sutton was senior Marcus Wochner at two over with 74 strokes.

In the second round, both Wochner and Sutton had a day at three under for 69 strokes. Redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay was not far behind with a 73.

In the third round, Wochner stayed consistent at three under for 69 strokes, solidifying his spot in the top 10. Meanwhile, Sutton and Lindsay struggled with an 80 and 77 respectively in the final round

For all three rounds, Wochner went four under par for the event and finished sixth. Sutton shot three over par overall and was tied for 26th. Lindsay just missed the top 50 going ten over par for the tournament.

The Cougars will travel to College Station as a team for their regular-season closer at the Aggie Invitational.

[email protected]