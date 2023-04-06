Sigma Phi Epsilon’s UH chapter temporarily suspended after hazing accusations

The UH chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon has been placed on interim suspension after the fraternity was accused of forcing pledges to, among other acts of hazing, sit in a trashcan full of vomit, according to documents obtained by The Cougar.

According to a letter sent in early March from Assistant Dean of Students Alyssa Veteto, the decision to suspend the fraternity was made after the University received a report from a student in January. The report alleged that members were forced to endure mass alcohol consumption and physical exercise designed to make them vomit.

“However long it took them to drink (the alcohol), he made them work out for that amount of time,” the report reads. “Mind you, working out seconds after all that drinking leads to a lot of vomit. So they were just vomiting the entire time in a trash can. At the end, he made whoever took the longest to do these activities sit in the trash can full of vomit.”

Following the initial round of alcohol and exercise, pledges were then made to repeat the same process again, this time with milk. Finally, they were made to endure the process a third time with both alcohol and milk, the report claims.

While all those named in the document have had their names redacted, the reporter claimed to have overheard a phone conversation between two members discussing the alleged hazing.

At this time, the University has not formally passed formal judgment on the organization or any individuals within. In an email, a representative of Sigma Phi Epsilon said they are aware of the allegations and are fully cooperating with University officials to investigate the matter.

[email protected]