UH softball splits midweek doubleheader against SFA

The Houston softball team wrapped up its midweek home doubleheader with a split against Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday.

The Cougars opened the day with a 5-0 shutout victory before losing the second matchup 9-7.

In game one, UH got off to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning after SFA hit sophomore outfielder Ja’Naiya Thomas on a pitch and walked sophomore catcher Emma Robertson with bases loaded.

Senior outfielder Paige Hulsey homered in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

After a scoreless stretch on both sides, the Cougars piled on two more runs in the sixth inning to close out the 5-0 win.

Graduate pitcher Kenna Wilkey (11-7) pitched six innings, recording seven strikeouts and only allowed one hit in the shutout.

In the second game, the Cougars relinquished a 7-2 lead as the Lumberjacks scored seven unanswered runs to win 9-7.

Both teams brought out the bats as each side scored two runs in the first to stay even at 2-2.

In the third inning, sophomore infielder Turiya Coleman cracked a grand slam before Robertson followed up with a solo shot to put five runs on the board and lead 7-2.

SFA picked up the heat and sparked its comeback bid with a three-run home run in the fifth to cut the deficit to 7-5.

The Lumberjacks took advantage of a series of wild pitches and passed balls to bring in three runners home and lead 8-7.

SFA picked up another run on a sole home run to lead 9-7 before silencing UH’s bats in the seventh inning and securing the comeback victory.

UH will open its home conference slate and host East Carolina in a three-game series on April 6-8 at Cougar Softball Stadium.

