UH tennis fails to top No. 64 South Florida, loses 4-1

UH tennis was on the wrong side of several close sets and ultimately lost to No. 64 South Florida 4-1 Monday.

The Cougars won the first match of the day in doubles, as freshman Sophie Schouten and junior Laura Slisane teamed up to secure a 6-4 victory.

However, The Bulls won the next two doubles matches and grabbed the first point of the day.

In singles play, UH made things close in most of their matches, but was only able to get one point before USF clinched the win.

Schouten, Slisane, and senior Azul Pedemonti all narrowly lost sets by the score of 7-5, and sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich was tied at six in the second of her match before it was left unfinished.

Freshman Gabriela Cortes was the Cougar to secure a point, winning in an impressive 6-3, 6-3 performance.

UH’s record now stands at 11-7. The Cougars will travel to face UTSA in their final road match of the season Friday.

