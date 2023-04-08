Temple transfer Damian Dunn commits to UH

UH basketball made its first move in the transfer portal on Saturday as former Temple guard Damian Dunn announced his commitment to the Cougars via social media.

Dunn began his career with the Owls in 2019-20 but was given a medical redshirt after sustaining a foot injury that only allowed him to play one game.

The redshirt junior averaged 15.3 for the Owls in the 2022-23 season in just under 33 minutes per game.

In Temple’s win against the Cougars in late January of the 2022-23, Dunn scored 16 points and logged three assists.

The North Carolina native has two more years of eligibility with UH thanks to the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Dunn will look to fill the role of redshirt sophomore Tramon Mark, who entered the transfer portal a week ago. So far, he is the only non-freshman that will be joining the Cougars for the 2023-24 season, as UH will have four players seeing their first college action next season.

