UH adds former Baylor guard L.J. Cryer in transfer portal

Another day, another addition from the transfer portal for the Cougars as former Baylor guard L.J. Cryer announced he was transferring to Houston on Sunday.

Cryer played his first three seasons at Baylor, winning a national championship during his freshman year in 2020-21.

In 2022-23, Cryer started all 31 games in which he played and averaged 15 points on just over 45 percent shooting from the floor and 41.5 percent from 3.

The Katy native will join fellow transfer Damian Dunn, who committed Saturday morning, in helping revamp a backcourt that lost starters Tramon Mark to the portal and All-American Marcus Sasser to the NBA.

Cryer, having already played in the Big 12, says his experience in the conference will help the Cougars in their debut season in 2023-24.

“I’ve played in the Big 12 before, so I know what it takes to win,” Cryer said on Instagram Live with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. “Being with Houston, I know I got dogs with me.”

With three incoming freshmen in Jospeh Tugler, Kordelius Jefferson, and Jacob McFarland as well as redshirt freshman Cedric Lath, Cryer will be one of six Cougars including Dunn who will look to make their UH debuts in 2023-24.

