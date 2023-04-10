UH softball wins two, drops one in series against ECU

The University of Houston softball team finished up its three-game series against East Carolina. at the Cougar Softball Stadium Saturday, coming out with two wins and a loss.

Game 1

The Cougars held off a late comeback attempt by the Pirates to take the first game 4-3.

The first game started fast for UH. The Cougars hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first — one by senior infielder Bree Cantu followed by sophomore catcher Turiya Coleman.

In the fourth Sophomore catcher Emma Robertson hit a home run, making it possible for senior outfielder Katy Repa to make it home, bumping the lead to 4-0.

ECU then hit a home run at the top of the fifth, adding their first point to the board. The Pirates quickly followed up with another homer at the top of the sixth, bumping the score to 4-2.

At the top of the seventh, a double to the center helped ECU add another run to the board, but it wasn’t enough and UH took game one.

Game 2

In the first leg of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Cougars came up, losing to ECU 12-8.

The Pirates put the first point on the board at the top of the first.

ECU was able to hold a lead over the Cougars until the bottom of the third when Coleman stole home, putting UH in the lead, 4-3.

The lead was short-lived, however, as ECU earned eight runs during the top of the fifth inning, breaking the game open to 11-4.

Although Cantu hit a home run, the Pirates quickly followed up with a score of their own, leaving the Cougars down seven points at the top of the 7th inning.

The Cougars did not go out without a fight, however, driving in three runs in the seventh inning. But it ultimately was not enough, as ECU tied the series.

Game 3

About 25 minutes later, UH stepped onto the field for the final game where junior outfielder Amanda Carden knocked a first-pitch single in the seventh inning giving UH the walk-off 7-6 victory.

ECU was the first to put a score on the board with three points during the second inning, 3-0.

Sophomore infielder Brooke Lorenzo, senior outfielder Paige Hulsey, and Cantu were able to close the gap during the bottom of the third, 4-3.

The Pirates were ready and quickly followed up with a home run and a steal, adding to the deficit.

Fighting back, Cantu hit a single as Repa added a point to the board for the Cougars, 6-4.

Two home runs from senior infielder Britaney Shaw and Lorenzo officially tied up the game at the bottom of the sixth, before the Cougars loaded the bases and set up Carden’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Cougars improved to .500 overall on the year with a record of 18-18 and are now 5-1 in conference play.

UH takes on McNeese State University on Tuesday in the Cougar Softball Stadium.