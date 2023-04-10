UH tennis loses third straight against UTSA

UH tennis lost its final road match of the season to UTSA Sunday, losing 5-2 and dropping to 11-8 on the season.

The pair of sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Gabriela Cortes got the Cougars started with a win in doubles play, but UTSA won the next two matches to steal the doubles point.

Freshman Sophie Schouten kicked off singles play with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory.

However, the Roadrunners began to run away with it from there. Despite three Cougars winning a set in their matches, UTSA rattled off four straight singles wins to clinch the victory.

Cortes did send the Cougars off on the right note however, pulling out a tough win by a score of 6-4, 6-7, 10-8 to end the day.

The Cougars lost their third straight match Sunday, but will look to bounce back at home to close out the regular season. UH will face North Texas on Friday, followed by Rice the next day.

