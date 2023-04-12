Cougars rout Bearkats for Whitting’s 400th win

UH baseball’s bats woke up in the fifth inning against Sam Houston in the second game of the Don Sanders Cup Tuesday, guiding the Cougars to a 14-3 win over the Bearkats.

After giving up two early runs in the first inning, the Cougars were able to respond quickly to take the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first.

The Cougars offense remained dormant until the fifth inning, after which the Cougars were able to put up 10 runs in the fifth and sixth to break open the game.

Six different Cougars drove in runs in Tuesday’s victory, led by an astounding five RBIs by senior outfielder Brandon Uhse and three RBIs by junior Justin Murray. Both Uhse and Murray went 3-4 on the day.

The victory gives junior pitcher Brendan O’Donnell his second win of the season, with 1.1 innings pitched and no runs allowed.

The win was head coach Todd Whitting 400th victory in his career, and the Cougars’ seventh in 10 games. UH improved to 18-15 overall.

The Cougars look to continue their success in conference play at home later this week in a series against South Florida.

[email protected]