UH softball comes up short against McNeese in extras

The UH softball team dropped its game against McNeese State University 4-2 after going into extra innings at home Tuesday.

Graduate student Kenna Wilkey started on the mound for UH for what turned out to be a slow game at the start.

Both teams batted zeros until the top of the sixth inning, when McNeese’s Kaylee Lopez drove in the first run on bunt and later stole home to give McNeese a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore catcher Emma Robertson hit a pinch-hit solo home run and put the Cougars on the board in the bottom of the seventh.

Later, a single from senior outfielder Paige Hulsey assisted junior outfielder Amanda Carden in a second run from UH to tie up the game and eventually send it to extra innings.

The eighth inning went untouched, but at the top of the ninth, the Cowboys scores two run back-to-back, both unearned.

The Cougars could not overcome the deficit, dropping to 18-19 on the season

UH will travel to play their first conference game at Witchita State April 14-16.

